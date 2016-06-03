BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd. :
* Says it amends the private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says new plan is to issue up to 430.1 million new shares at no less than 10.62 yuan per share, for 4.6 billion yuan in total
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share