WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
June 3 Kingsignal Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nsp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 15 Frtek Co Ltd : * Says it will buy 10.04 billion won worth of facilities * Says investment period from May 16 to June 30, 2019 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/YWRVq4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)