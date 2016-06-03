June 3 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on July 8 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nwk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)