WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
June 3 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on July 8 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nwk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: