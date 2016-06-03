WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
June 3 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 20.25 million shares in the company between June 9 and December 8, 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RSQjL3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: