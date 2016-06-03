WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
June 3 Solidwizard Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6 per share (T$153,876,600 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 23
* Last date before book closure June 24 with book closure period from June 25 to June 29
* Record date June 29
* Payment date July 18
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nzE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 15 Frtek Co Ltd : * Says it will buy 10.04 billion won worth of facilities * Says investment period from May 16 to June 30, 2019 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/YWRVq4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)