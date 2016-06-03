BRIEF-China's Nanjing restricts home sales by buyers to fight speculation
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
June 3 Hitachi Capital Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 61th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with subscription date on June 3 and pament date on June 9
* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 19, 2026 and coupon rate 0.310 pct per annum
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Q6whEK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram