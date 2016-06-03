BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third largest telecom company, slumps as much as 10.6 pct
** Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners to sell about half its stake in Idea via a unit for up to 14 bln rupees ($209 mln) - IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication
** Shares on offer represent 3.47 pct of the total shares outstanding - IFR
** Private equity firm owns 6.8 pct stake in Idea, as of March 31, 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data
** Providence Equity Partners was not available for comment; an email request to Idea did not get a response
** The firm had bought a 15 pct stake in Idea in 2006
** Over 169 mln shares changed hands, more than 31 times the 30-day average
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade