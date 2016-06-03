** Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third largest telecom company, slumps as much as 10.6 pct

** Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners to sell about half its stake in Idea via a unit for up to 14 bln rupees ($209 mln) - IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication

** Shares on offer represent 3.47 pct of the total shares outstanding - IFR

** Private equity firm owns 6.8 pct stake in Idea, as of March 31, 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Providence Equity Partners was not available for comment; an email request to Idea did not get a response

** The firm had bought a 15 pct stake in Idea in 2006

** Over 169 mln shares changed hands, more than 31 times the 30-day average