** Agriculture-dependant firms gain after India's weather office on Thursday stuck to its initial forecast for above-average monsoon rains in 2016

** Monsoon rains play a key role in boosting demand for an array of consumer goods, as 70 pct of India's 1.3 bln people live in villages

** Hindustan Unilever up 1.1 pct; two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor gain 2-3 pct each

** Tractor companies also gain: Mahindra and Mahindra up 1 pct, Escorts up 0.3 pct

** Meanwhile, Jain Irrigation Systems was up 0.3 pct, after rising nearly 23 pct from its Feb low, while Insecticides (India) Ltd rose 2 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)