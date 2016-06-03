BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 72.22 percent stake in a physical examination management group company via share issue
* Says transaction price 2.7 billion yuan
* Says it to raise 1.87 billion yuan via private placement of new shares, for medical equipment purchase, medical clinic decoration, supplementary liquidity and payment of intermediary agencies
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t2OZtc
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share