June 3 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 72.22 percent stake in a physical examination management group company via share issue

* Says transaction price 2.7 billion yuan

* Says it to raise 1.87 billion yuan via private placement of new shares, for medical equipment purchase, medical clinic decoration, supplementary liquidity and payment of intermediary agencies

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t2OZtc

