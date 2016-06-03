BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 104,000 shares for 75,611,090 yen in total from May 1 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 16
* Says it repurchased 284,200 shares for 207,175,980 yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JGMKTO
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share