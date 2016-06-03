BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Anhui Xinhua Media :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.26 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nUt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share