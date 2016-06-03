BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Fuji Food System Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 192,100 shares of its stock at the price of 2,406 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 6
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qXeQdQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share