BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Cultural Investment Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit buys 70 percent stake in Beijing technology firm for 190 million yuan ($28.85 million)
