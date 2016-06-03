BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Brogent Technologies :
* Says it signed a letter of intent for purchase of somatosensory simulation play equipment with Soaring Attractions LP
* Says Soaring Attractions LP will buy at least 10 sets of somatosensory simulation play equipment from it in five years
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share