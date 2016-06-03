BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Gourmet Master :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$352,800,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 22
* Last date before book closure June 23 with book closure period from June 24 to June 28
* Record date June 28
* Payment date July 8
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2pgL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share