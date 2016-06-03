BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules
June 3 Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 7, for 2015
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ag1cY9

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18