BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules
June 3 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement with U.S. Nantworks LLC on pharma research
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18