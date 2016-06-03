June 3 Test Research :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$944,864,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 21

* Last date before book closure June 22 with book closure period from June 23 to June 27

* Record date June 27

* Payment date July 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2prk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)