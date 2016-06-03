BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Natco Pharma Ltd rises as much as 9.9 pct at to 523.95 rupees, highest since Feb 2
** U.S. FDA granted tentative approval to its marketing partner Mylan Inc for the generic version of cancer-treating drug Nexavar - Natco filing to exchanges
** Nexavar is sold by Bayer Healthcare LLC, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Natco says
** Co is the top gainer on the S&P BSE 200 Index
** Stock is on track to snap a 3-day losing streak
** Around 1 mln shares traded hands at 2:20 pm IST, over four times its 30-day average
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
