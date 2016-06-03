BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Taiji Computer Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 7 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15