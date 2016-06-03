BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film :
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 560 million yuan from China CITIC Bank with comprehensive credit line with a term of one year
* Says 260 million yuan will be used to make film and television drama, 300 milllion yuan will be used for M & A
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15