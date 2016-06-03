BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film :
* Says it will use 4.8 million yuan to set up a subsidiary in Shanghai with an individual
* Says the subsidiary with registered capital of 8 million yuan to be engaged in movie and television
* Says it will hold 60 percent stake in the subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2pym
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15