BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says it plans to invest about 500 million yuan ($75.93 million) in solar power components production project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Y5Zsr8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5852 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15