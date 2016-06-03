BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd :
* Says controlling shareholder to transfer 100 million shares of the co (28.06 percent stake) at 1.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wvSO1c
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share