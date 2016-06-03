BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Single Well Industrial :
* Says it repurchased 3.8 million shares, which are worth T$248,105,500
* Says it repurchased 3.8 million shares in total, representing 6.1 percent of the company's total shares
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2p3z
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15