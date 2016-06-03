BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Uniflex Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.73 per share (T$151,300,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 22
* Last date before book closure June 23 with book closure period from June 24 to June 28
* Record date June 28
* Payment date July 15
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15