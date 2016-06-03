BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Lextar Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$364,202,433 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 5
* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Record date July 11
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15