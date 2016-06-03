BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
BEIJING, June 3 Winstek Semiconductor :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.25 per share (T$34,065,415 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 27
* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3
* Record date July 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2p6R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15