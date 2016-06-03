BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($303.66 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says share trade to resume on June 6
* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in exhibition service provider for 575.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O7nbVu; bit.ly/20WX9oZ; bit.ly/1VB7W8Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5863 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15