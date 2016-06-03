BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd :
* Says controlling shareholder to sell 135 million shares (29.77 percent stake) of the co to a Zhejiang-based holding group co GEELY at 1.08 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hY9aaS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share