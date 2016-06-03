BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Aaeon Technology :
* Says initial public offering of 96,000,000 common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "6579" from June 6
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15