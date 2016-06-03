BRIEF-Showa System Engineering buys back 140,000 shares for 79.5 mln yen
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15
June 3 Hakim Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to acquire an 8 percent stake for 240 million yuan ($36.44 million) in a financial information services firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZiZWZk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15
May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :