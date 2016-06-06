BRIEF-TXM supervisory board approves retaining FY 2016 profit
* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL TO ALLOT FY 2016 NET PROFIT TO RETAINED EARNINGS AND RESERVE CAPITAL
