Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Elion Clean Energy Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell pharma assets to controlling shareholder Elion Resources Group Company Ltd for 370.0 million yuan ($56.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r9iHTe
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.5639 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
GENEVA, May 23 World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.