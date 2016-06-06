BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 6 TCL Corp
* Says it plans to take its indirectly controlled unit TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd private, pending shareholders and regulators' approval
* Says it indirectly holds 65.23 percent of the Hong Kong-listed unit
* Says TCL Communication will withdraw listing from Hong Kong stock exchange on completion of the deal
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: