June 6 TCL Corp

* Says it plans to take its indirectly controlled unit TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd private, pending shareholders and regulators' approval

* Says it indirectly holds 65.23 percent of the Hong Kong-listed unit

* Says TCL Communication will withdraw listing from Hong Kong stock exchange on completion of the deal

