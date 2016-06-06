BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
June 6 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd
* Says to issue 1.1 billion yuan ($169.83 million) convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZqsD6A
June 6 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing