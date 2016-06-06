** Shares of Indian state-owned lenders rise ahead of quarterly performance review meeting with finance minister on Monday

** Markets hope government would increase its planned capital infusion in state banks after 14 of them posted a combined March-quarter net loss of $3.8 billion

** Sentiment also helped by talk of a stressed asset fund to take over non-performing assets

** Reserve Bank of India has proposed that lenders set up two funds, one to infuse equity into stressed companies and the other to give working capital finance, The Economic Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter RBI sent to a banking association (bit.ly/1Pt1vDO)

** Indian banks are saddled with sour loans of around $120 billion, accounting for 11.5 pct of their loan portfolio, with most held by state lenders

** State Bank of India shares up 1.1 pct, Bank of Baroda gains 1.5 pct, while Punjab National Bank up 0.7 pct

($1 = 66.9375 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)