** Shares of Indian state-owned lenders rise ahead of
quarterly performance review meeting with finance minister on
Monday
** Markets hope government would increase its planned
capital infusion in state banks after 14 of them posted a
combined March-quarter net loss of $3.8 billion
** Sentiment also helped by talk of a stressed asset fund to
take over non-performing assets
** Reserve Bank of India has proposed that lenders set up
two funds, one to infuse equity into stressed companies and the
other to give working capital finance, The Economic Times
reported on Saturday, citing a letter RBI sent to a banking
association (bit.ly/1Pt1vDO)
** Indian banks are saddled with sour loans of around $120
billion, accounting for 11.5 pct of their loan portfolio, with
most held by state lenders
** State Bank of India shares up 1.1 pct, Bank of
Baroda gains 1.5 pct, while Punjab National Bank
up 0.7 pct
($1 = 66.9375 Indian rupees)
