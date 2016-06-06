BRIEF-Imperium Crown enters subscription agreement for issue of 300 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co
* Entered into subscription agreement for allotment and issue of 300 million new ordinary shares in capital of company
June 6 Zhongnan Red Cultural Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire Beijing media firm for 450 million yuan ($68.58 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t0maoq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5616 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
