** Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd rises as much as 4.8 percent to 98.2 rupees

** Real estate company is about to complete two land sales in Mumbai suburbs - Virar and Palghar - for an estimated 7.75 billion rupees ($115.81 million), CNBC TV18 tweeted, without disclosing how it got the information (bit.ly/1PzbbN8)

** Stock up 20.3 pct this year as of Friday's close ($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees)