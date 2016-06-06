BRIEF-Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
June 6 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says hog sales at 413 million yuan ($62.91 million) in may, average selling price up 3.9 percent m/m at 20.6 yuan/kg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZqJeHw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5650 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.