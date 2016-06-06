June 6 Single Well Industrial :

* Says it repurchased 4 million shares of the company during April 20 to June 4

* Says total purchase amount of T$261,041,375

* Repurchased 5,420,000 shares of its common shares as of June 4, representing a 8.7 pct stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2y8f

