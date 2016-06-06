BRIEF-BOUNCEX CLOSES $31 MILLION FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
BOUNCEX SAYS HAS CLOSED $31 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
June 6 Single Well Industrial :
* Says it repurchased 4 million shares of the company during April 20 to June 4
* Says total purchase amount of T$261,041,375
* Repurchased 5,420,000 shares of its common shares as of June 4, representing a 8.7 pct stake


MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing