UPDATE 1-OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds possibility of one-year extension to output cut)
June 6 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in property insurance firm with partners including Suning Commerce
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZqKxGu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds possibility of one-year extension to output cut)
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says