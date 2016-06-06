WHO votes for a new leader of global health
GENEVA, May 23 World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.
June 6 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to set up JV with U.S. Frontage Laboratories
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UCvisx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
GENEVA, May 23 World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 23 ON TRANSFERRING FY 2016 NET PROFIT OF 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO SPARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)