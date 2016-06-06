BRIEF-Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
June 6 Orient Europharma :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share (T$156,144,815 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 22
* Last date before book closure June 23 with book closure period from June 24 to June 28
* Record date June 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yA9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.