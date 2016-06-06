BRIEF-Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
June 6 Uoriki Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy a 19.2 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm which is engaged in operation of Japanese food restaurants in Vietnam and Singapore, for 19 million yen, on June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XQPGGE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.