BRIEF-Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
June 6 Chateau International Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$47,723,017 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$66,812,220 in total)
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date June 23
* Last date before book closure June 24 with book closure period from June 26 to June 30
* Record date June 30
* Cash dividend payment date July 21
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2yCf
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.