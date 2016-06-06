June 6 ReproCell Inc :

* Says a UK-based unit Biopta Ltd., which is engaged in the drug-discovery support services, will undertake a merger with another UK-based unit Reinnervate Ltd on July 1

* Says both of the units are wholly owned by the company and the unit's name will be changed into ReproCELL Europe Ltd. after the merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pKm6V7

