BRIEF-BOUNCEX CLOSES $31 MILLION FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
* BOUNCEX SAYS HAS CLOSED $31 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
June 6 Information Development Co Ltd :
* Says it buys 490 shares (49 percent stake) and injects capital in Myanmar-based firm engaged in BPO, software development related business, on May 31
* Says the company holds a 49 percent stake in the Myanmar-based firm ups from 0 percent


* MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing