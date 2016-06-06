BRIEF-Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
* Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.
June 6 Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividend, to shareholders of record on June 13 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/baFHYD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.