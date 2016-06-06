BRIEF-PHN Q1 net result swings to loss of 2.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 net loss of 2.4 million zlotys versus profit of 8.2 million zlotys year ago
June 6 Hua Yuan Property Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issued 2016 third tranche of corporate bonds, worth of 1 billion yuan
* Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate of 5.55 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x0fQIc67
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says